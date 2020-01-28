Ludynosa G is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Design

Ludynosa G measures 37.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ludynosa G has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Ludynosa G also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Ludynosa G has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Ludynosa G is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Design

Ludynosa G measures 37.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ludynosa G has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Ludynosa G also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Ludynosa G has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Ludynosa G has a fuel capacity of 16,099 litres, and a water capacity of 5,414 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ludynosa G accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ludynosa G is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FY04.

Ludynosa G is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.