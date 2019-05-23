We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Luisa
1986|
Motor Yacht
Luisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Codecasa.
Design
Luisa measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Luisa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Luisa also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Luisa has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Luisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Codecasa.
Design
Luisa measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Luisa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Luisa also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Luisa has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Luisa has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Luisa accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Luisa has a hull NB of F.44.