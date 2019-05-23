Luisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Codecasa.

Design

Luisa measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Luisa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Luisa also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Luisa has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Luisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Codecasa.

Design

Luisa measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Luisa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Luisa also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Luisa has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Luisa has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Luisa accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Luisa has a hull NB of F.44.