Luisamay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Luisamay measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.

Luisamay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.

Luisamay also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Luisamay has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Luisamay has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Luisamay accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.