We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Luisamay
2007|
Motor Yacht
Luisamay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Luisamay measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.
Luisamay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.
Luisamay also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Luisamay has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Luisamay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Luisamay measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.
Luisamay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.
Luisamay also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Luisamay has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Luisamay has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Luisamay accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.