Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.5m
Year 1996

Lukousaurus

1996

|

Motor Yacht

Lukousaurus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Broward Marine.

Design

Lukousaurus measures 26.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Lukousaurus has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Lukousaurus has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Lukousaurus has a fuel capacity of 4,600 litres, and a water capacity of 550 litres.

Accommodation

Lukousaurus accommodates up to 6 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.3m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
Other Broward Marine yachts
Featured Events