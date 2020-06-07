Length 26.5m
Year 1996
Lukousaurus
1996|
Motor Yacht
Lukousaurus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Broward Marine.
Design
Lukousaurus measures 26.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.
Lukousaurus has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Lukousaurus has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Lukousaurus has a fuel capacity of 4,600 litres, and a water capacity of 550 litres.
Accommodation
Lukousaurus accommodates up to 6 guests .