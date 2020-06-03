We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lulu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Baia Yachts.
Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.
Design
Lulu measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 5.79 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Lulu has a top speed of 48.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by a twin arneson drives propulsion system.
She also has a range of 340 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lulu accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.