Lulworth is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1920 by White Brothers and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Lulworth measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 123 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lulworth has a GRP, wood, steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by White Brothers.

Her interior design is by Studio Faggioni Yacht Design.

Lulworth also features naval architecture by White Brothers and Mylne Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lulworth has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Lulworth has a fuel capacity of 1,450 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lulworth accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lulworth is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.