Lumar is a planning yacht 32 meters long, built from light aluminium alloy. It reaches a maximum cruising speed of 30 knots, thanks to two MTU 16V 2000 M93 engines, each with a potential 2,400 horsepower. Its V-shaped planning keel is the fruit of a collaboration between CNL and Studio Bacigalupo, while the rest of the structure was designed by Centro Stile CNL and Luca Dini.

The exterior lines are fully designed according to the shipyard's traditions, but most innovative is the colour of the hull and superstructure: metallic bronze.

This decidedly unusual choice is also reflected in the interiors, resulting from teaming CNL Interior Design Department and the owner's architect, all of which plays on the contrast of light and shade.

The main deck includes a unique salon and dining area with the owner's cabin at aft. The flooring is in dark-chocolate wengù, while the walls are lacquered in opaque white. In the owner's cabin, wengù is found again in the bedside tables and the central cupboard while a central leather from the floor to the ceiling creates a decorative element. An elegant bathroom boasts wengùcabinetry and sinks of shiny curved nickel. The faucets are all in platinum. The galley is found on the lower deck, connecting to the dining room through a dum-waiter. It separates the guest area, comprising one VIP and two twin cabins, all with wengè on the floors and wainscoting, and a wengè 'C'-shaped decorative element, from the crew area (with one captain's and two twin cabins).

The fly-bridge, which is also a secondary wheel bridge, is a spacious solarium with a sofa and lounge chairs. Garages are located in the stern and the prow, providing accommodation for jet skis and tender.