Luna is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Luna measures 52.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.19 metres and a beam of 11.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Luna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Luna also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Luna has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Luna is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Luna measures 52.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.19 metres and a beam of 11.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Luna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Luna also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Luna has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Luna has a fuel capacity of 39,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Luna accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Luna is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2023.

Luna is an ABS A1 + AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.