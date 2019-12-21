Natita (formerly Ona) is a 66m (216.54ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2005 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam (Netherlands). This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Oceanco. The yacht's stunning interior has been designed by Alberto Pinto, with her last refit reaching completion in 2009.

Natita has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12.12m (39.76ft) and a 4.05m (13.29ft) draft. Natita is built to comply to MCA standards.

Performance + Capabilities

Natita has a cruising speed of 15 knots, max speed of 16.50 knots and a range of 6000 nm from her 216000-litre fuel tanks.

Natita Accommodation

Natita offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 22 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.