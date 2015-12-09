Luna Rossa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Luna Rossa measures 28 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Model

Luna Rossa is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Honey Bear, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Luna Rossa has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines

Luna Rossa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Luna Rossa measures 28 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Model

Luna Rossa is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Honey Bear, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Luna Rossa has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines.

Luna Rossa has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Luna Rossa accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Luna Rossa has a Blue hull.

Luna Rossa flies the flag of BVI.