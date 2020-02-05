This is the latest, World Cruising Sailing Yacht from Polish builder Conrad Shipyard and her unusual lines take sailing yacht design onto a new path.

The design brief called for a strong muscular layout akin to the SUV vehicles seen on our roads so often these days. It was our aim to match this in harmony with the appeal and elegance of a modern family cruiser.

CONRAD 115’s exterior styling underlines her ability to venture far from her homeport while providing a safe and comfortable home to its owner, guest and crew while doing so.

The high end sail control systems usually found on much larger yachts, comprise hydraulically operated captive reel winches as well as furling for foresails and in boom furling for main and mizzen.

The distribution of the sailplan over two masts ensures safe and comfortable sail handling on offshore passages and leisurly coastal cruises alike.

The use of internal ballast ensures that the access to shallow bays and coves is open to be explored by this unique sailing vessel.

It was the aim of shipyard and designers to provide a spacious and luxurious interior, outstanding visibility and very good weather protection. Be it under the bimini from the sun of tropical waters or inside the large pilot house when cruising under the harsh conditions sometimes encountered in the higher latitudes.

The combination of a high freeboard and a self contained bridgedeck beside the pilothouse provide also ample safe playground for kids and family reunions, while the forward tender bays acts as a Jacuzzi when in port or at anchor.

The gently sweeping sheerlines provide a wonderful frame for a spectacular forward view when enjoying the hot tub after a long day of sailing.

The aft bathing platform provides comfortable access to the sea when anchoring in pristine waters.

All the onboard toys like tenders and jet skis stored in the stern garage can be comfortably launched with the help of a hydraulic lifting platform.

High quality materials have been used throughout in her construction.

Carbon masts, paired with a hull and deck built from high end marine grade aluminium alloy form a great base for a sturdy and long lasting construction.

This is underlined by her Lloyds Register of Shipping classification.

A high level of independence is achieved with large tanks and twin desalinators, so that even remote areas can be explored thoroughly and in style.

Her distinct and harmonious lines set this family sail cruiser truly apart from other sailing vessels and motor yachts.

A yacht which will be always easily recognized in the ports of the world.