LunaSea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

LunaSea measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.6 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 204 tonnes.

LunaSea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

LunaSea also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

LunaSea has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

LunaSea has a fuel capacity of 20,352 litres, and a water capacity of 3,497 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

LunaSea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.