Length 24.38m
Year 2002
LuSea
2002|
Motor Yacht
LuSea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
LuSea measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet.
LuSea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Accommodation
LuSea accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.