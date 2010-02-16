Read online now
Length 24.38m
Year 2002

LuSea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

LuSea measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet.

LuSea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

LuSea accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

