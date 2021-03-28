Lutteur is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.

Design

Lutteur measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 250 tonnes.

Lutteur has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.

Lutteur also features naval architecture by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Lutteur is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.

Design

Lutteur measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 250 tonnes.

Lutteur has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.

Lutteur also features naval architecture by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Lutteur has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.