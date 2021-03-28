We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lutteur
1963|
Motor Yacht
Lutteur is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.
Design
Lutteur measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 250 tonnes.
Lutteur has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.
Lutteur also features naval architecture by Forges et Chantiers de la Mediterranee.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Lutteur has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.