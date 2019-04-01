The new Rossinavi LUX 49 is born from the external lines of Horacio Bozzo and the interiors of Enrico Gobbi, a full displacement boat with very high comfort features in terms of seakeeping and noise levels. A yacht suitable for all types of sea conditions and also able to face the adverse seas of the Pacific. The attention has been focused on the optimization of internal and external spaces, with the opportunity to have a very large garage on the bow. LUX 49 will be delivered in the spring of 2021, once again destined for the American market.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

LUX measures 49 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 feet and a beam of 8.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.

Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.

Her interior design is by Team 4 Design.

LUX also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

LUX has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

LUX accommodates up to 1 guests .