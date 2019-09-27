Lynx is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.

Lynx is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Lynx measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.

Lynx has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Lynx also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Lynx has a top speed of 39 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Lynx has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Lynx has a hull NB of 34/07.