Lynx
2007|
Motor Yacht
Lynx is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Lynx measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.
Lynx has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Lynx also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Lynx has a top speed of 39 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
Lynx has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Lynx has a hull NB of 34/07.