M is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1999.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

M measures 36.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

M also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

M has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .

Accommodation

M accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

M has a hull NB of 638.

M flies the flag of the USA.