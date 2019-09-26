Read online now
Abu Dhabi

Length 34.14m
Year 2016

2016

Motor Yacht

M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

M measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 7.37 feet.

M has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

M also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

M has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

M accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

17Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.37m

crew:

7

draft:

2.4m
