M3
2002|
Motor Yacht
M3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Intermarine Savannah and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
M3 measures 44.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 439 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
M3 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.
Her interior design is by Daniella Speicht.
M3 also features naval architecture by Intermarine Savannah.
Performance and Capabilities
M3 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
M3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Intermarine Savannah and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
M3 measures 44.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 439 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
M3 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.
Her interior design is by Daniella Speicht.
M3 also features naval architecture by Intermarine Savannah.
Performance and Capabilities
M3 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
M3 has a fuel capacity of 44,479 litres, and a water capacity of 4,201 litres.
She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
M3 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
M3 has a hull NB of 2417.
M3 flies the flag of Jamaica.