M3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Intermarine Savannah and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

M3 measures 44.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 439 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

M3 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Her interior design is by Daniella Speicht.

M3 also features naval architecture by Intermarine Savannah.

Performance and Capabilities

M3 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

M3 has a fuel capacity of 44,479 litres, and a water capacity of 4,201 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

M3 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

M3 has a hull NB of 2417.

M3 flies the flag of Jamaica.