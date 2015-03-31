M3 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

M3 measures 32.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

M3 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

M3 also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

M3 is a semi-custom Predator 108 model.

Exemplifying the Predator principle of narrower hull form for higher speeds and agility, the Predator 108 can rightly be viewed as extreme. The rakish, minimal superstructure and arrow-head foredeck arrangement all express inherent high performance, proven with 42 knots achieved with the 7300 PS, triple Arneson surface drive option.

Other yachts based on this Predator 108 semi-custom model include: Clifford, Lady Christina, Mima, Diablo Blanco , Double D.

Performance and Capabilities

M3 has a top speed of 43 knots. She is powered by a triple arneson surface drives propulsion system

M3 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

M3 measures 32.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

M3 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

M3 also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

M3 is a semi-custom Predator 108 model.

Exemplifying the Predator principle of narrower hull form for higher speeds and agility, the Predator 108 can rightly be viewed as extreme. The rakish, minimal superstructure and arrow-head foredeck arrangement all express inherent high performance, proven with 42 knots achieved with the 7300 PS, triple Arneson surface drive option.

Other yachts based on this Predator 108 semi-custom model include: Clifford, Lady Christina, Mima, Diablo Blanco , Double D.

Performance and Capabilities

M3 has a top speed of 43 knots. She is powered by a triple arneson surface drives propulsion system.

M3 has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

M3 accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

M3 has a hull NB of 108/01.