M4 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

M4 measures 36.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

M4 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Sunseeker.

M4 also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

M4 is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, Nina, The Snapper, Just J's, Serendipity, Barracuda Red Sea.

Other Specifications

M4 has a hull NB of 50307121.