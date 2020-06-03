M4 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by RMK Marine.

M4 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by RMK Marine.

Design

M4 measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.87 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 252 tonnes.

M4 has a steel hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Seaton Design.

Her interior design is by Selldorf Architects.

M4 also features naval architecture by R.B.Dereli Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

M4 has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

M4 has a fuel capacity of 49,840 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

M4 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

M4 has a hull NB of 49.