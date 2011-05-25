Read online now
M4 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trident, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

M4 measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.22 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 383 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

M4 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.

Her interior design is by Dalton Designs Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

M4 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

M4 has a fuel capacity of 40,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

M4 accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

