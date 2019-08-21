M5
2004|
Sail Yacht
M5 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Vosper Thornycroft in Southampton, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
M5 measures 75.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 10.86 metres and a beam of 14.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,004 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
M5 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
M5 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
M5 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Vosper Thornycroft in Southampton, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
M5 measures 75.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 10.86 metres and a beam of 14.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,004 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
M5 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
M5 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
M5 has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 31,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
M5 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.
Other Specifications
M5 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 4322.
M5 is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.