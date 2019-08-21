M5 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Vosper Thornycroft in Southampton, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2013.

M5 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Vosper Thornycroft in Southampton, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

M5 measures 75.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 10.86 metres and a beam of 14.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,004 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

M5 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

M5 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

M5 has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 31,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

M5 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

M5 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 4322.

M5 is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.