Length 54m
Year 2017

M54

2017

|

Motor Yacht

M54 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by Mondomarine , in Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

M54 measures 54.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 10.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 800 tonnes.

M54 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

M54 also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

M54 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

M54 has a fuel capacity of 93,000 litres, and a water capacity of 23,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

M54 is a LLOYD’S - 100 A1 SSC YACHT MONO G6 - LMC class yacht.

Build Team

