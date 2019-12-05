Ma Geisha is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Ma Geisha measures 24.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.60 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 56 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ma Geisha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Murphy & Nye.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Ma Geisha also features naval architecture by Murphy & Nye.

Performance and Capabilities

Ma Geisha has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Ma Geisha has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ma Geisha accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ma Geisha has a hull NB of 8003.

Ma Geisha is a LR/RI class yacht.