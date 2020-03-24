Maarten Sr. II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Maarten Sr. II measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.71 feet and a beam of 5.24 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Maarten Sr. II has a steel hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.

Maarten Sr. II also features naval architecture by Van Lent.

Performance and Capabilities

Maarten Sr. II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Maarten Sr. II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.