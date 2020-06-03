Mabrouk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Mabrouk measures 38.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mabrouk has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Porfiristudio.

Mabrouk also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Mabrouk has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Mabrouk has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mabrouk accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mabrouk has a hull NB of 669.

Mabrouk is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.