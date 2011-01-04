Read online now
Mabruk III is a 35 metre luxury yacht built by Turkish shipyard Ned Ship Group in 2004. With a wooden hull and superstructure, she features exterior design and naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design while her interiors are the work of Gregory C Marshall. She sleeps 10 guests in five cabins.

Mabruk III is based on the Centaurian 115 semi-custom model, making her a fast open yacht with an abundance of interior space and plenty of extra features. Amongst her lavish accommodations are a Master suite, two VIP cabins, and two Double cabins. Seven crew are also catered for onboard.

Powered by twin MTU 16V M9 1,826hp engines, she hits a maximum speed of 26 knots and cruises comfortably at 21 knots. Luxury yacht Mabruk III has ABS, MCA Commercial classification.

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

26Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.8m

crew:

7

draft:

1.9m
