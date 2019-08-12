Length 28.3m
Year 2008
Mac 1
2008|
Motor Yacht
Mac 1 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .
Design
Mac 1 measures 28.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.1 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.
Mac 1 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
Mac 1 is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.
Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.
Performance and Capabilities
Mac 1 has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .
Accommodation
Mac 1 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.