Length 28.3m
Year 2008

Mac 1

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Mac 1 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .

Design

Mac 1 measures 28.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.1 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Mac 1 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Mac 1 is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Performance and Capabilities

Mac 1 has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Mac 1 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

