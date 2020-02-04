Mac Brew is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Mac Brew measures 39.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 372 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mac Brew has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Mac Brew also features naval architecture by Omega Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Mac Brew has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mac Brew is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Mac Brew measures 39.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 372 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mac Brew has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Mac Brew also features naval architecture by Omega Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Mac Brew has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mac Brew has a fuel capacity of 57,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,565 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mac Brew accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mac Brew is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 11540.

Mac Brew is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.