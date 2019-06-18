Mac Brew is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Mac Brew is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Mac Brew measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mac Brew has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Mac Brew also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Mac Brew has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mac Brew has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mac Brew accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mac Brew is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 382.

Mac Brew is a RIVA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.