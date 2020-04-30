Mac Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Mac Too measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.

Mac Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Mac Too also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Mac Too has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Mac Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Mac Too measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.

Mac Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Mac Too also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Mac Too has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Mac Too has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mac Too accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mac Too is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 130/11.

Mac Too is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.