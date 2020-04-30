Mac Too
2008|
Motor Yacht
Mac Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Mac Too measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 265 tonnes.
Mac Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Mac Too also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Mac Too has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Mac Too has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Mac Too accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mac Too is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 130/11.
Mac Too is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.