Maca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Maca measures 28.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Maca has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

Her interior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Maca also features naval architecture by CLM Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

Maca has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Maca has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

Accommodation

Maca accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maca is an AB class yacht.