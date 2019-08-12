Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32m
Year 1999

Mach One

1999

|

Motor Yacht

Mach One is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Overmarine .

Design

Mach One measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Mach One has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mach One accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.6m

crew:

4

draft:

1.75m
Other Overmarine yachts
Related News