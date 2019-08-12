Mach One is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Overmarine .

Design

Mach One measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Mach One has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mach One accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.