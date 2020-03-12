Madame Gu was the largest superyacht to emerge from the Netherlands at the time of her delivery. Having since been overtaken, this 99 metre superyacht nonetheless remains one of the most distinctive vessels on the water thanks to world class styling by De Voogt Naval Architects and Winch Design alongside expert construction by Feadship.

Sleek, powerful and extremely detailed, this 2013 launch has since travelled the oceans and made her mark on the world’s marinas. Her interior was also styled by Winch Design, running through the vast open spaces on board provided by the 14.85m (48’9”) beam.

Madame Gu is able to accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins, and features an innovative automated hidden helicopter hangar on the bow. Feadship CEO Dick van Lent told Superyachts.com about tackling a worthy challenge.

"Like with most of our boats, every project brings challenges. Certainly with [Madame Gu] we had a couple of challenges," noted the CEO at the 2014 Top 100. "It was spectacular in design so there were lots of design features to work out [...] that’s why people come to us. We like challenges, we like to do innovation and bring your product forward and try to stay ahead of everybody else."