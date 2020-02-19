Madame Kate is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

Madame Kate is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Madame Kate measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.55 feet and a beam of 10.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,147 tonnes.

Madame Kate has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

Madame Kate also features naval architecture by Amels.

Model

Madame Kate is a semi-custom Amels 199 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Madame Kate has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by c18 "d" rated diesel caterpillar engines.

Madame Kate has a fuel capacity of 140,000 litres, and a water capacity of 38,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Madame Kate accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Madame Kate is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 5502.

Madame Kate is a Lloyds Register class yacht.