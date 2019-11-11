Madcap is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Newcastle Marine, in the United States.

Design

Madcap measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.77 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Madcap has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by M.G. Burvenich Designs.

Her interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Madcap also features naval architecture by M.G. Burvenich Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Madcap has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Madcap has a fuel capacity of 37,854 litres.

Accommodation

Madcap accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.