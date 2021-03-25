Madhuri is a 37.60m 120 motor yacht, custom built in 2008 by Eurocraft Cantieri Navali. Her elegant exterior and interior styling are the work of Eurocraft Cantieri Navali, who is also responsible for her engineering.

Madhuri’s sleek profile sports and an aluminium hull and superstructure, with a beam of 7.3m and a 2m draft.



The yacht’s interior features classic design. With a full-beam owner’s cabin, VIP cabin and two twins, Madhuri can accommodate up to eight guests. She is also capable of carrying up to four crew members onboard.



The Eurocraft 120 sport yacht is capable of 30 knots flat out and a cruising speed of 28 knots from her twin MTU engines.



