Madiz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1902 by Ailsa Shipyard.

Design

Madiz measures 55.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 359 tonnes.

Madiz has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..

Madiz also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Madiz has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Madiz has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Madiz accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.