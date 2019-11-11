Madness is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ocean Alexander and most recently refitted in 2008.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Madness measures 26.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Ed Monk Yacht Design.

Madness has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Madness accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.