Madsummer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Madsummer measures 95.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.8 feet and a beam of 14.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Madsummer has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Eidsgaard Design.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

Madsummer also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Accommodation

Madsummer accommodates up to 12 guests in 10 cabins. She also houses room for up to 30 crew members.

She is also fitted with a jacuzzi (on deck) and helicopter landing pad.