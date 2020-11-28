Maegan is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Oyster Marine, in the United Kingdom.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Maegan measures 25.15 metres in length and has a beam of 6.31 feet.

Maegan has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Oyster Marine.

Model

Maegan is a semi-custom Oyster 825 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Maegan has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 20v 538 tb93 diesel mtu engines .

Accommodation

Maegan accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maegan flies the flag of the UK.