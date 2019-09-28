Maestro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Maestro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Maestro measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.33 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Maestro has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mondomarine.

Maestro also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Maestro has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Maestro has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maestro accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maestro is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.