Maestro
2009|
Motor Yacht
Maestro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Maestro measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.33 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.
Maestro has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Mondomarine.
Maestro also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.
Performance and Capabilities
Maestro has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Maestro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2012.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Maestro measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.33 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.
Maestro has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Mondomarine.
Maestro also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.
Performance and Capabilities
Maestro has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Maestro has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Maestro accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Maestro is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.