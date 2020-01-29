Mag III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Mag III measures 44.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.76 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 400 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mag III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Mag III also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mag III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mag III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Mag III measures 44.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.76 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 400 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mag III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Mag III also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mag III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mag III has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mag III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mag III is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV 11.

Mag III is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.