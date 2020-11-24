Magalita V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Hatteras Yachts in New Bern, United States.

Design

Magalita V measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.

Magalita V has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Magalita V also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Magalita V has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Magalita V has a hull NB of 100/02.