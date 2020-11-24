We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 31.1m
Year 2014
Magalita V
Motor Yacht
Magalita V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Hatteras Yachts in New Bern, United States.
Design
Magalita V measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.
Magalita V has a GRP hull.Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Magalita V also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Magalita V has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Magalita V has a hull NB of 100/02.