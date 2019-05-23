Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42m
Year 2011

Magari

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Magari is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Codecasa, in Italy.

Design

Magari measures 42.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Magari has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Magari has a top speed of 17.00 knots.

Magari has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Magari accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Magari is MCA compliant, her hull NB is F.73.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

9m

crew:

7

draft:

2.4m
Other Codecasa yachts
Related News