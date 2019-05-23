Magari is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Codecasa, in Italy.

Design

Magari measures 42.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Magari has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Magari has a top speed of 17.00 knots.

Magari has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Magari accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Magari is MCA compliant, her hull NB is F.73.