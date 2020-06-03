Magdalus Terzo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Ortona Navi.

Magdalus Terzo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Ortona Navi.

Design

Magdalus Terzo measures 35.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.98 metres and a beam of 7.48 metres.

Magdalus Terzo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ortona Navi.

Magdalus Terzo also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Magdalus Terzo has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Magdalus Terzo has a fuel capacity of 20,337 litres, and a water capacity of 6,536 litres.

She also has a range of 2,640 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Magdalus Terzo accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.