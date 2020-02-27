Grand Cru is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy and most recently refitted in 1999.

Grand Cru is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy and most recently refitted in 1999.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Grand Cru measures 49.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.15 metres and a beam of 8.88 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 359 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Grand Cru has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Falcone.

Her interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Grand Cru also features naval architecture by Jon Bannenberg.

Performance and Capabilities

Grand Cru has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Grand Cru has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grand Cru accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grand Cru flies the flag of Hong Kong.