Magenta I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

Magenta I measures 26.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Magenta I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Magenta I accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Magenta I flies the flag of British.